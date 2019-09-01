Have you ever thought you might be wearing plastic? Most synthetic materials nowadays contain polyester, which is made from a carbon-intensive, non-renewable resource, meaning it does not decompose. Besides, its production uses harmful chemicals, including carcinogens.

This is a major concern for three young Polish women based in Malta who share a passion for art, the environment and fashion.

Graphic designer Magdalena Mazeltov, artist Joanna Stańczak and photographer Praga Agnieszka are behind the start-up Gazed, whose aim is to promote a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle. The trio are currently running a crowdfunding campaign to help their venture grow.

“Fast fashion has to go. Our mission is to be part of the change in the fashion industry,” said the trio.

“We want to show that being trendy and original can go hand in hand with a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle,” they added.

The group believe there is a great lack of awareness about current environmental issues and the impact of everyday choices on the island.

“We wanted to create something Malta has not seen before and the fact that our planet is drowning in an ocean of plastic gave us a big push,” Praga said.

Joanna added: “The world is changing and many people have no clue about it or rather choose to ignore it. That makes it even scarier.

“We all want to be trendy and original but rarely think at what cost. Everything we buy has an impact: on the environment, on people who make it, and on our future,” she continued.

All the products on the Gazed platform are organic and certified as being fair trade, meaning that the production chain – from growing the cotton plants to the moment the product is delivered to you − is checked, traceable and earth-friendly.

Fast fashion has to go. Our mission is to be part of the change in the fashion industry

Besides, everyone involved in the process should be paid fairly and should be working in good conditions. Also, no plastic is used in the clothing or packaging.

“Last but not least, you are not wearing anything your skin doesn’t like. It’s a win-win situation, for the environment and for humanity,” she said.

Every three months, the group are organising swap events where like-minded fashion consumers can exchange used clothes, which would otherwise be dumped in landfills. The first edition, held in April together with NGOs Żibel and Fashion Revolution, was a “big success”, according to Magdalena.

“We’re trying to send a message: plastic is not fantastic! By simply choosing a cotton tote bag instead of a single-use plastic one, we are reducing plastic consumption that influences the supply and demand chain,” Joanna continued.

The company is in the process of launching its online store and they are currently ordering garments and getting ready to print designs by alternative artists from all over Europe, from Maltese artist Lisa Falzon to Polish illustrator Ola Perec (&(@lepszyrydzniznic), tattoo artist Daria Zoe Dąbrowska (zoe_darr) and graphic designer Artur Kwasik (@za_kwas).

You can also find artworks created by Joanna and Magdalena, however, the group are constantly searching for new talents, having a penchant for the ‘underdogs’ or those who might struggle to reach a wider audience.

The group have so far received good feedback from the tote bags.

“We’re wearing them every day and there are people on the streets or in cafés who ask us where they can get it. It’s such a great feeling when you tell them they will be available soon on our online store,” Praga said.

“We are proposing a solution that not only looks cool and comes in handy during shopping but also spreads awareness itself,” she added.

The trio are very excited about the launch of the online store and the next SWAP event in October, and hope that people will be genuinely interested in their venture.

“We want to be part of a change but we can’t do it alone. We need everyone’s help. Power lies in the community. Together we can create a better future,” she remarked.

The Zaar campaign at www.zaar.com.mt runs until September 30 and the next SWAP event is being held in October. For more information, visit www.gazed.space or their Facebook page.