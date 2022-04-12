Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA chief Michel Platini will appear before Swiss prosecutors on charges of fraud between 8-22 June, the criminal court concerned said Tuesday.

This will be the final hearing in a long-running saga that began in 2011 and stems from a payment from FIFA to Platini of 2 million Swiss franc (1.8m euros) for consultancy services.

The pair are also being investigated for”disloyal management”, “breach of trust” and “forgery of securities”.

