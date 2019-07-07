BetConstruct has been confirmed as platinum sponsors for this year’s edition of iGaming Idol, to be held on September 11 at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre in St Julian’s.

Focusing on both individual achievement as well as companies which prioritise their employees’ well-being through innovative initiatives, iGaming Idol is the first awards event of its kind. This would not be possible without sponsorship and BetConstruct has offered its valuable support as platinum sponsor of the event.

“iGaming Idol highlights and honours the individuals who prove their contribution to their company and the industry,” said BetConstruct’s CEO Vigen Badalyan.

“BetConstruct greatly supports this concept as we believe the overall success of the company is built on the individual and team excellence. That is why we believe in the importance of every role in the company.”

Since its launch in 2003, BetConstruct has become a global award-winning gambling software provider. During the last 15 years it has managed to strengthen its market presence by opening development offices in 16 countries around the globe. It currently powers over 300 partners, operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 2,000 employees.