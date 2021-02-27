Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, subsequent probe and political drama are the basis of the play They Blew Her Up, which opened yesterday at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Written and directed by Herman Grech, it provides an insight behind the scenes, as well as delves into the life of some of the protagonists. As Times of Malta editor, Grech gained access to some of the main players in the field and built a work of fiction based on interviews as well as the ongoing court cases.

Featuring in the play are Alan Paris, Kim Dalli, Jes Camilleri, Charlotte Grech and Joe Azzopardi.

A post-show discussion, forming part of the Taħdita Teatru series, will be held on March 6.

Disclaimer: This play is an artistic expression based to a certain extent on actual events, it is fictionalised for dramatisation purposes and is not intended to reflect any actual person or history.

They Blew Her Up is also showing today and tomorrow and runs until March 14. For more details and tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.