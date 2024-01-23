Play North Limited stands out in the competitive iGaming world as a company committed to innovation, player satisfaction and responsible gaming practices. Established in 2018, Play North quickly rose to become an industry leader by providing safe yet enjoyable online gaming experiences for its players.

Play North has experienced remarkable growth since its establishment six years ago. From humble beginnings, the company now employs around 90 staff across Malta and Estonia - a testament to their exceptional company culture and values.

Upholding ethics as the foundation of Play North's success

At the core of Play North's success lies their unfaltering commitment to responsible gaming, employing measures like self-exclusion tools, deposit limits, reality checks and self-exclusion to prioritize player wellbeing over profit maximization. Furthermore, educational resources are provided so players can better understand and control their gaming habits responsibly.

Play North's financial performance has been exceptional, boasting an ever-expanding player base across regulated markets like Malta, Netherlands and Estonia as revenue and market share continue their steady increase. They pride themselves on providing high-quality gaming experiences while adhering to responsible gaming practices - something not many operators today adhere to as effectively.

Talent magnet and market expansion: Play North's future-forward approach

Play North has recently embarked on ambitious expansion plans and is actively recruiting talented staff members for its team. The company has almost tripled its workforce in the past few years, with recruitment efforts focused on software developers, marketing specialists, customer service representatives and operations specialists with key skill sets essential for its continued growth and success.

They offer software developers an unrivalled opportunity to craft engaging and innovative gaming experiences. They seek individuals with superior programming skills, expertise in object oriented programming (OOP) languages and understanding of game development principles.

The company is currently seeking individuals who possess in-depth knowledge of iGaming industry who also have some experience in digital, social media, email marketing and SEO to join the company's growing marketing department.

They place great emphasis on providing exceptional customer service and is actively searching for individuals with patience, compassion and knowledge who possess strong communication and problem-solving skills to join its customer service team. Good communication skills and problem-solving capabilities are absolutely required in this role.

Play North's Operations team plays an integral part in ensuring its platforms run efficiently and as such individuals with superior analytical capabilities, experience with risk management and an affinity for creating fair gaming environments are in high demand for these roles.

Play North's recruitment efforts encompass multiple channels - website, job boards and social media - in order to reach as many candidates as possible while working closely with universities and colleges to identify new talent.

Global expansion on the horizon

Play North is currently making strides to expand into new markets worldwide and reach a wider audience of gamers, solidifying its status as an elite iGaming provider.

As part of its expansion plans, Play North seeks skilled professionals with extensive global market experience who are adept at navigating cross-border gaming regulations. Furthermore, this firm seeks individuals passionate about advocating for its brands while creating an enjoyable player experience across various cultures and languages.

If you possess the passion for iGaming and possess the expertise needed to support Play North's growth and success, consider applying for employment with them as part of our team that offers immersive gaming experiences to players worldwide.

Summary

Play North has established an impressive growth and innovation path, distinguished by their dedication to responsible gaming that stands them out from their competition. By expanding their reach and recruiting top talent, this company stands poised to become an unmatched force within iGaming.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.