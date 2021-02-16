After a high-scoring game, Gżira Athleta managed to achieve the double over Hibernians, a fact that might be influential should there be ties in the standings at the end of the regular season.

This was Gżira’s fourth win from eight games while Hibs remain with three wins from seven outings, sharing the third spot in the standings with Luxol.

Although David Bugeja and Mason Vires potted very early points for Hibs, it was Gżira Athleta who had the first major run in the game with a streak of nine points with five off guard Francesco Mifsud Bonnici and other contributions from Nathan Xuereb and Dedrian Parmer.

The Paolites replied through Luca Tardito and Anton Axiaq. But once again Gżira showed more precision with a 15-0 run as Matthew Gouder and Dylan Causwell also opened their personal tally and a double-digit margin was established between the sides.

Hibs introduced tall centre Ivan Demcesen and the latter grabbed four early second-quarter hoops with Causwell almost doing the same at the opposite end.

Yet, midway in the second rubber, Athleta extended their lead when they had another positive stretch in a 10-0 streak to surge 47-27 ahead, a considerable lead so early in the game.

