Local theatre company More or Less is staging a 30-minute comedy play designed to get children to think about and to participate in saving water at their homes, in school and when they are outdoors.

The play forms part of the national water conservation campaign ‘Water – be the Change’, during which visits to State, Church and independent schools are being organised with the aim of teaching children small, everyday habits and good water practices. During the play, two actors capture children’s attention in an engaging way and encourage audience participation.

Schools wishing to host a visit are invited to contact the theatre company via the More or Less Facebook page or to through the website below.

Schools may also schedule a visit to Għajn, the National Water Conservation Awareness Centre in Rabat, which offers educational programmes aimed at primary school students, and a Water Manager programme that targets 11- to 13-year-old students.

‘Water – be the Change’, which was launched last August, aims to deliver an effective educational and awareness raising campaign on the best and most efficient way of using water and to facilitate a cultural shift in people’s behaviour towards water conservation on the Maltese islands. The campaign, which will target the domestic, commercial and agricultural sectors, aims to raise public awareness and drive home the message that if everyone makes small changes to how they use water, there would be a collective difference and water would be consumed more efficiently.

This project is part-financed by the European Union under the Cohesion Fund – European Structural and Investment Funds 2014-2020.

To organise an outing to Għajn, call 2229 2181, e-mail ghajn@gov.mt or visit the website below.

