The year 2021 was a very special year for the Dominican Order around the world due to the 800 years since St Dominic’s death. For this anniversary, the Order commemorated not only the saint’s death but the magnitude of his holiness and the teachings he left to the Church, the Order that is still alive today.

Next year will also be one of celebration because the Għaqda Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin will mark the 50th anniversary of its founding. So, it was felt necessary to commemorate these two important anniversaries to write a play about the life of St Dominic.

The theatrical company decided to contact the author, Etienne Micallef, to write a play based on this celebration. A script was devised titled: Xrar in-Nar: Ħajjet Duminku (Sparks of Fire: Dominic’s Life), which after much intensive work is to be staged at St Dominic’s Hall, Valletta, on October 20 and 21. The play features a typical Dominican family, festa lovers, with great admiration for St Dominic.

Through the grandmother’s memories and her enthusiasm for storytelling, we go back to St Dominic’s times and observe his lifetime adventures.

The playwright and the theatrical company are positive that this play will bear the desired fruit towards understanding faith and appreciate the greatness of St Dominic’s journey and his teachings in the discovery of God, but also to embrace charity, practise humility and experience poverty (Pedro Ferrando, Dominican friar, St Dominic’s Biography).

The play will be staged at St Dominic’s Hall, Merchants Street, Valletta, on October 20 and 21 at 7.30pm. For booking call 9945 1909 from 10am to 4.30pm.