Malta’s biggest expo for video game, game development and Esports will return for a second edition between November 3 and 6 at MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

Playcon will be spread over 5000 square meters of interactive and educational space where experts in the sector will showcase the best that Malta has to offer.

The video game, game development and esports are among the fastest growing economic sectors worldwide. Playcon will be an opportunity for many students to get to know more about the opportunities and careers available in these sectors of the digital economy.

About 20 local and international companies that develop video games in our country will be exhibiting their work. The expo will continue to promote the island as a destination for foreign investment in these digital sectors. International stakeholders such as Ubisoft, Keywords Studios, Exient and ESL will be part of this year’s edition of Playcon, these companies are considered among the best video game development companies in as well as in international esports competitions.

Patrons will have the opportunity to play the games developed by these companies and also participate in a number of competitions that will be held throughout.

A Games Dev and Esports Summit will be hosted on Thursday, November 3, where industry stakeholders will come together to share their knowledge and work experiences on both local and international levels. With more than 40 speakers, the summit will be offering a networking opportunity for those interested in exploring these sectors.

More than 6000 primary and secondary students are expected to visit Playcon on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4 in the morning. Students will be invited to participate in a number of interactive workshops while they can also interact in a number of activities that will be held across the grounds. Educational information will be shared on the esport sector, the competitive aspect, job opportunities and emerging technology.

A discussion during the launch of Playcon.

It will also be demonstrated how to maintain a sustainable balance between playing for leisure and competing on a professional level.

A number of esports competitions are also expected to take place during the festival including popular games such as Fortnite, Tekken, and Sim Racing, with prizes to be won. Those who wish to participate in the esports competitions can register online at playcon.gg in the days to come.

A number of internationally acclaimed experts in Takken are expected to attend, including the Korean JeonDding, American Anakin and Pakistan player Arslan.

Parents will be also entertained during the expo, with a opportunity to interact with their children in a number of dedicated play areas which will include games such as Fortnite, Tekken, FIFA, RoBlox, Sim Racing, CS:GO, Rainbow6 and Rocket League.

Playcon will be held between Thursday, November 3 and Sunday, November 6 at MFCC, Ta' Qali. Entrance will be free of charge. Playcon is organised by the GMR, with the support of Gaming Malta and the Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands. More information can be found at www.gmr.gg.

Playcon is the brainchild of GMR Concepts Ltd. This year GMR is celebrating its 10th anniversary as Malta’s first esports company which along the years developed some of the leading esports events in Malta.