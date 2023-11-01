The 2023 women’s Shield culminates in the final on Sunday between Starlites JSD and Caffe Moak Luxol – a repeat of October 1’s Super Cup final.

While Starlites had a rest day last weekend in preparation for the final after an unbeaten run in the competition, Luxol had fallen to the former in the first round and so faced more games in pursuit of safe passage to Sunday’s game.

However, they got past their semifinal hurdle when they beat SiGMA Depiro last Sunday in a fourth-quarter rush.

