Updated 3.38pm

An Mqabba FC player is facing attempted grievous bodily harm charges after allegedly assaulting two rival players outside Ta' Qali national stadium and attempting to run them over.

Iven Zammit, 25, is alleged to have turned violent after getting sent off in the 73rd minute of Sunday's Challenge League game between his team Mqabba and Lija Athletic.

After being shown the red card, the player walked off the pitch to a barrage of insults and humiliating remarks from rival players and their supporters, his lawyer claimed during his arraignment on Tuesday.

That “walk of shame” was allegedly followed by further insults after the match when Zammit and two Lija players crossed paths in the parking area outside the Ta’ Qali stadium.

An argument ensued and it escalated to the point that the Mqabba player was arrested.

Prosecutors allege that he sought to injure the two rival players and even tried to run them over using his Toyota IQ car.

Zammit's lawyer, Veronique Dalli, told the court that CCTV footage would prove that her client had not tried to run anyone over.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, Zammit pleaded not guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm, causing the two alleged victims to fear violence as well as driving his car in a dangerous and reckless manner when he tried to run them over.

He was also charged with insulting and threatening them beyond the limits of provocation, breaching public peace, using offensive words, and behaving in an abusive manner whilst leaving the sports ground.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His lawyer requested bail, pointing out that the accused and his alleged victims did not know each other. Moreover, Zammit had a clean criminal record, she said.

The defence argued that the insults and disparaging comments Zammit faced from the rival team and its supporters had continued outside after the match.

Prosecutors did not object to the bail request, though they asked the court to ensure that the accused would neither approach the alleged victims nor their place of residence.

Parte civile lawyer Peter Fenech confirmed that the victims were willing to forgive the accused and had no interest in pursuing the case further.

Moreover, no other matches involving the accused and the alleged victims were projected.

After hearing those submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, granted bail against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €10,000, signing the bail book once weekly.

The court also warned the accused not to approach or contact the other two players in any manner while proceedings continued.

Inspectors Andrew Agius Bonello and Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.