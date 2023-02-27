A football player who allegedly punched and kicked a goalkeeper in the face, fracturing his nose, was refused bail when he was taken to court.

The incident took place on Thursday evening during a football match at L-Infetti ground in Birkirkara.

The player, Nikola Neskovic, 25, was red-carded near the end of the match.

Soon after, an argument broke out over contested decisions taken by the referee.

A scuffle ensued during which Neskovic ran back onto the pitch and allegedly punched and kicked the goalkeeper of the rival team in the face.

The victim ended up with a fractured nose while Neskovic ended up under arrest.

The accused pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, insulting and threatening behaviour as well as breaching the peace by shouting and fighting.

His lawyer requested bail, arguing that Neskovic had been living in Malta for over two years, had a fixed residence and a stable job here as well as a clean criminal record with no previous brush with the law.

Moreover, his employer was willing to step in as third-party guarantor for bail purposes.

Magistrate Monica Vella, rejected the request in view of the fact that the alleged victim still has to testify.

Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Andrew Agius Bonello prosecuted.

Lawyers Jacob Magri and Kris Busietta were defence counsel.