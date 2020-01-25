The FA Trophy match between Pietà Hotspurs and Xewkija Tigers was marred by controversy on Saturday after a Xewkija Tigers player introduced himself onto the pitch without the consent of the referee.

The incident happened towards the end of the match, around 89 minutes in, with Pietà Hotspurs leading the match 2-1 and with a man more on the pitch, following the first half dismissal of Rodney Buttigieg.

An altercation broke out after Xewkija striker Jose Carlos Nogueira lashed at a Pietà Hotspurs ball boy after he delayed from giving the ball back.

Here, the two sets of players and officials confronted each other with referee Daniel Portelli and his fellow assistants trying to restore order.

It was here, that Manwel Xerri decided to take his place on the field of play without replacing any of his team-mates, thus ensuring that Xewkija played the final six minutes of the match with 11 players.

Despite Xerri’s introduction, Pietà Hotspurs still managed to hold on to their lead to win the match 2-1 and progress to the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

A Times of Malta reporter on site confirmed the incident just shortly after the introduction of the new player. Yet, referee Portelli and his assistants failed to spot the incident and initially he made no mention of the incident was made on his match report that he filed to the Malta Football Association.

However, a few hours later, the match officials reported the incident.

"In the 90 + 3 minute Xewkija Substitute Player No. 32 Manwel Xerri entered the field of play deceiving all match officials during a mass confrontation close to Pieta’s Technical Area, ridiculing the match to take advantage of additional players on the field of play," the report said.

"From the 90+3 min till the end of the match (90+5 min) Xewkija Tigers were playing with 11 players but were supposed to be playing with 10 players after having player no 10 Rodney Buttigieg sent off during the 45th minute.

"Once I was informed of the incident after the game, and after discussing this with Assistant Referee 1, Assistant Referee 2 and Match Referee Observer we confirmed who was the extra player on the field of play (No 32 Manwel Xerri) and I called a club official from both clubs and informed them that the player was officially being cautioned and reported."

It is expected that the incident will now be investigated by the MFA Disciplinary Commissioner in the next few days who is expected to delve sanctions on both Xerri and the Gozitan First Division side.