Jade Flask was the happiest person on earth when her name was called out to receive the prestigious Malta Football Association Player of the Year award, on Friday.

The Swieqi United player was one of the prominent figures of this 2022-23 Assikura Women’s League, being a leading figure at the Owls as they went toe to toe with Birkirkara in the title race.

Despite failing in their objective, Swieqi produced some of the best football throughout the season and their offensive record of 80 goals, the championship’s best, reflects their offensive prowess.

Flask scored 19 of the 80 goals and if it was not for her unfortunate knee injury sustained during March’s league game against Mġarr, where she had also scored, she might have even broken the 20-goal barrier.

