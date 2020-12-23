Swieqi United confirmed their top three spot in the BOV Challenge League until the end of the year, with a 3-1 win over Fgura United at the Centenary Stadium.

This win puts Swieqi on 23 points, only behind to Pembroke Athleta and Marsa, and are unbeaten in the last four games.

Swieqi coach Rodney Bugeja says his players look happy on the pitch and it is one of the reasons his team is where it is.

“To be honest, we knew when the league ended in March what was going to happen, and we had to start working immediately. We began analysing which players were going to stay with us,” Bugeja told the Times of Malta.

“Basically, we kept everyone except two, who left us for other clubs, and we promoted a few minors as well. Then we got Frank Temile who has given us a huge boost, not only on the pitch but with the experience he boasts.

“With that said, we’re taking things game by game. The players are having fun playing their matches and we’re giving our 100%. We’re high up in the standings, so we hope to keep this up and see what happens.”

