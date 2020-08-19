The Malta Football Players Association issued a statement in reply to the Malta FA’s response to the players’ union remarks over the COVID-19 testing medical protocol and made it clear that its main objective was to highlight the huge concern being expressed by players and coaches on COVID-19 quarantine rules.
At the moment, every person who undergoes a COVID-19 swab test is asked to stay in quarantine for 14 days.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us