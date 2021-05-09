Young players’ development has been at the heart of Sta Lucia FC’s project in the last two years. The Premier League club are on the verge of announcing a major commercialisation project that will see them invest heavily on the development and education of young talented players. President Robert Micallef spoke to Valhmor Camilleri on the club’s vision and plans for the future…

Sta Lucia FC have been one of the positive revelations of the 2020-21 season.

Despite operating on a modest budget and fielding a string a talented young players, Sta Lucia FC, under the guidance of Oliver Spiteri, have managed to defy the odds to challenge for a top placing for the majority of the season in this year’s championship.

Although in the end, Sta Lucia FC finished the campaign in eighth place, however, the general feeling is that this club have finally shown that they truly deserve to be in the top flight in Malta football thanks to a sound administrative structure created by club president Robert Micallef in his first year in charge.

