Malta coach Devis Mangia is sure his players have learnt from their mistakes in La Vella as the national team will face Andorra in a decisive UEFA Nations League clash at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

For the national team, this will be their second meeting with the Andorrans after last month they could not go beyond a goalless draw in La Vella despite enjoying over 70 per cent of possession even though they struggled to create clear-cut chances.

However, since then, the national team has stepped up a gear and a 1-0 win in Latvia has catapulted the team to second place in League D Group 1 on five points, five adrift of leaders Faroe Islands and still with an outside chance of topping the group.

The national team warmed up for today’s match with a dominant display against Liechtenstein which saw an experimental side romp home to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Mangia told reporters that the team arrived for this match in fine fettle, adding that they have analysed the performance they had in Andorra and know where they have to improve to get the result needed today.

