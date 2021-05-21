Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia has expressed his concern on how the team will arrive for next September’s World Cup home World Cup qualifier against Cyprus and hopes the work that his players will carry out in the upcoming training camp in Austria will help to atone a bit the lack of playing time due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Mangia had already expressed his concern after the Premier League was forced to top in March due to the Legal Notice issued by the authorities that banned organised sport, leaving Malta as the only country in Europe that elite football had been stopped.

During the interview, Mangia also speaks about his work of looking for fresh talent for the national team but also sends an important message to young Maltese players who harbour their hopes of winning a contract abroad.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta