Promotion to League B was Manuela Tesse’s primary task when she took over the Malta women’s national team back in January.

The former Italy international took this opportunity with both hands as she was aware of the potential that the current squad had, therefore topping the UEFA Women’s Nations League group was imperative.

Moreover, this national team was at the back of two historic campaigns under previous coach Mark Gatt – a record of 10 points in the Women’s Euro 2022 qualifications and a record of 7 points in the following 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifications.

