The world footballers’ union FIFPro attacked the “lack of holistic vision” of the game’s institutions, including FIFA’s proposal for a biennial World Cup, with its general secretary, saying the debates were prompted by “commercial interests”.

Speaking by videoconference on the sidelines of the presentation Tuesday of a report on the playing demands of professional players, Jonas Baer-Hoffmann called for a “reasonable and effective reform” to lighten the burden on footballers and reduce the chance of injury.

“There is an absolute lack of holistic vision and leadership from most of the institutions,” he said about FIFA’s proposal for a biennial World Cup.

