The word ‘Inspiration’ will be echoing inside the dressing room when Malta players step onto the field and try to achieve an historic promotion in the UEFA Women’s Nations League against Moldova, in Chisinau on Friday afternoon (kick-off: 3pm).

Coach Manuela Tesse is aware of what is at stake for the women’s game in Malta and is not afraid to put the responsibility on her players’ shoulders to forge a new chapter in the history of this movement.

A victory in Moldova’s capital city would guarantee Malta a spot in League B of the upcoming Nations League edition as they have a five-point lead over second-placed Latvia in their League C group.

