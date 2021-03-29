Branko Nisevic said that the national team players desire to sacrifice themselves and their work ethic has been key to Malta’s success under new coach Devis Mangia.

The national team is catching the imagination of the Maltese fans after two vibrant performances against Russia (1-3) and Slovakia (2-2) but Devis Mangia’s boys now face a much tougher test when they face Croatia on Tuesday.

Branko Nisevic, assistant to former Malta coach Ray Farrugia, spoke with Times Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri about Malta’s performance against Slovakia and said what he is expecting from the team ahead of their tough trip to Rijeka where they face Group H favourites Croatia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta