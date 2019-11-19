According to the national minimum standards, equipment at playgrounds should be safe, have adequate fencing and be clean. We had a look at some playgrounds around the country and here’s what we found:
The Good
Rabat
The equipment here is new and clean and the area is safely fenced off from the busy road around it. Just a suggestion: shade please. Otherwise, well done.
Dingli
Bright colours, clean and safe equipment, safe fencing. This playground ticks the right boxes. Again, shade would be a bonus.
St Paul’s Bay
A great example to other playgrounds. Here’s a place where children can have fun and enjoy some fresh air. Shade would make it a parents’ paradise all year round.
The Bad
Sliema
Broken equipment, rusty parts and misplaced rubber tiles. The Sliema playground may have a great sea view but it’s unsightly and utterly unsafe.
Mellieħa
Parts of the equipment are rusty. But the biggest hazard here are the missing and misplaced rubber tiles – intended to offer a soft landing, they actually promote a fall.
Outside Mdina
Outdated but otherwise in a pretty good state. The biggest no-no here is the fact that there’s no fence around the area that flanks a road and a car park.
The Ugly
Kitchen Garden, Attard
Pity about the bird droppings on parts of the play area. Otherwise a safe place to take children, this garden offers a range of equipment for all ages.
Msida
Some equipment has broken parts and the equipment in a good state needs a good wash. Otherwise, pretty decent overall.
Qormi
This one is located near a supermarket on the main road although it is safely fenced off. But not even the filth seems to find a way out.