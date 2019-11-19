According to the national minimum standards, equipment at playgrounds should be safe, have adequate fencing and be clean. We had a look at some playgrounds around the country and here’s what we found:

The Good

Rabat

The equipment here is new and clean and the area is safely fenced off from the busy road around it. Just a suggestion: shade please. Otherwise, well done.

Rabat Playground. Picture: Matthew Mirabelli

Dingli

Bright colours, clean and safe equipment, safe fencing. This playground ticks the right boxes. Again, shade would be a bonus.

Dingli playground. Picture: Matthew Mirabelli

St Paul’s Bay

A great example to other playgrounds. Here’s a place where children can have fun and enjoy some fresh air. Shade would make it a parents’ paradise all year round.

St Paul's Bay playground. Picture: Chris Sant Fournier

The Bad

Sliema

Broken equipment, rusty parts and misplaced rubber tiles. The Sliema playground may have a great sea view but it’s unsightly and utterly unsafe.

Sliema playground. Picture: Chris Sant Fournier

Mellieħa

Parts of the equipment are rusty. But the biggest hazard here are the missing and misplaced rubber tiles – intended to offer a soft landing, they actually promote a fall.

Mellieħa playground. Picture: Matthew Mirabelli

Outside Mdina

Outdated but otherwise in a pretty good state. The biggest no-no here is the fact that there’s no fence around the area that flanks a road and a car park.

Playground outside Mdina. Picture: Matthew Mirabelli

The Ugly

Kitchen Garden, Attard

Pity about the bird droppings on parts of the play area. Otherwise a safe place to take children, this garden offers a range of equipment for all ages.

Kitchen Garden Playground. Picture: Rabea Alibilt

Msida

Some equipment has broken parts and the equipment in a good state needs a good wash. Otherwise, pretty decent overall.

Msida playground. Picture: Chris Sant Fournier

Qormi

This one is located near a supermarket on the main road although it is safely fenced off. But not even the filth seems to find a way out.