DORIANNE THEUMA wrote a new chapter in the women’s game in Malta after she became the first female to collect 100 caps last week. The veteran midfielder told Gianluca Lia that she hopes her achievement will inspire female players to maintain the progress of the women’s game in Malta…

Dorianne Theuma has passed 100 games representing her nation in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina, last Tuesday, and she describes this milestone as a consequence of a strong bond with her country.

“The national team is my main source of inspiration and it is what kept me going, helping me to make history,” Theuma told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Theuma’s milestone highlights her passion and commitment towards the women’s game. An unprecedented feat for a female player that puts the 35-year-old next to some of the best Maltese players ever.

In fact, there has been only six players who collected 100 caps with Malta, namely Joe Brincat, Carmel Busuttil, David Carabott, Michael Mifsud, Gilbert Agius and Roderick Briffa.

“Just reflecting on the fact that I have reached this milestone gives me goosebumps,” Theuma said.

“I have been part of almost every national team game and together with my team-mates, we have been through a lot.”

Theuma’s debut coincided with Malta’s first-ever competitive game – a European Championship qualifier against Romania on August 8.

“The Romania game was an overwhelming experience for everyone of us,” she explained.

"I still remember the moment we stepped up on the field for the warm-up, we were nervous in watching our opponents at the other end of the pitch.

“Pierre Brincat, our coach at that time, had to yell at us in order to shake our nerves and focus on this game."

For Theuma, sharing the field with some of the legends in women’s football in matches against the likes of England, Spain, Italy and Denmark represent the highest moments throughout her journey with the national team.

“For me, it’s not making my 100th appearance which matters but the journey prior to the Bosnia game,” Theuma stressed.

“In 17 years representing Malta, I went through a lot of ups and downs and whenever I will look back at my career, I will be pleased with what I managed to achieve because at the end of the day, representing a small nation like ours for so many games is not an easy task.”

Theuma explained that she feels lucky that throughout her career she rarely suffered an injury, with her first serious stop coming at the age of 29.

“Representing a small nation like ours for so many games is not an easy task” - Dorianne Theuma

“When I was injured, at 29, I was aware that it would be difficult for me to return and earn my place,” she said.

“Yet, it was an extra motivation for me to be mentally prepared and this helped me to cope with the much-improved level that there is in the national team.

“Nowadays, I have team-mates who have football as their daily job but at the same time, I feel that I still have a lot to give to this game.”

Against Bosnia, Theuma captained the side for the 39th time. Her first appearance as captain was on March 12, 2015 when current coach Mark Gatt took charge of his first game against Azerbaijan in the Aphrodite Cup.

Dorianne Theuma (right) loses a challenge against Italy. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It was a sign of trust from Gatt in a charismatic player that always knows how to lift the players, through her actions and her words.

“Honestly, I feel that I could have already retired from the game because I won basically everything at domestic level,” Malta women’s captain said.

“It is never easy for me to juggle between club and national team training together with my personal life.

“Sometimes I used to ask myself whether all this effort is worth it. Nonetheless, whenever I get into the dressing room with my Malta team-mates, I forget all the struggles and remember why I do this.”

The Malta women’s national team at the moment boasts seven players who ply their trade abroad. Theuma did have this opportunity earlier in her career and also as recently as a couple of seasons ago.

“The first time I was approached to move abroad was at the age of 16 – but for a young girl without social media and away from my family, it felt like a very difficult step to take,” she said.

“Two seasons ago I was offered the chance to play overseas but given my work life here in Malta it was not convenient for me to take that risk.

“If only I was younger right now, I would not mind taking a bold move and play abroad.”

Playing her entire career in Malta helped Theuma understand more the complex world of the women’s game.

“I feel that the product on the field has improved a lot and this is due to the fact that the girls nowadays have the opportunity to be part of nurseries from a young age,” Theuma said.

Dorianne Theuma (right) celebrates Malta's win over Georgia with Janice Xuereb. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

“In my case, I started playing football at the age of 12 when I joined Hibernians and prior to that I just played in the streets. I remember asking myself, are there any girls playing football in this country?”.

Women’s game future

Women players always play with a big chip on their shoulder. Their actions on the field do not only influence the outcome of a match.

They could be fundamental or detrimental to a movement which despite gaining more credibility across the globe, it may still be viewed with scepticism in other parts. For Theuma, the future of the game is very bright but there are still a lot of hurdles that need to be overtaken.

“Women players go through rough seas constantly,” she said.

“There are a lot of hidden sacrifices that are undermined and that is why we strive for positive results because that gives us more exposure, even though that means that a negative one could hinder our image.

“What I really wish is that our efforts as female players gain more appreciation because that can help our movement to step up and inspire the younger girls to engage with the Beautiful Game.”