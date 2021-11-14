After having been offered an opportunity to take my sport, basketball, to a higher level, I decided to suspend my studies at the Institute of Physical Education and Sport at the University of Malta for one academic year to experience a semi-professional sport setting, signing to play with the club Magec Tias in Lanzarote.

Giving importance to education in my career, this was definitely not an easy decision to make, however, after thinking it through I felt that I was lucky to have been offered this opportunity and that this would be a great learning experience for me.

My eight-month journey in Lanzarote took off in August 2020.

Apart from training twice a day most days of the week, I took Spanish lessons and also successfully completed my DELE B1 exam in Spanish.

