Alba Dal Collo (voice) and Giovanni Mancuso (piano), also known as the 2XZ Duo, are today presenting an original show featuring voice, dance, piano, gas masks, poodles and other weird stuff at the Malta Society of Arts premises in Valletta.

Titled Planet of Prunes, the project will showcase the kaleidoscopic repertoire of Frank Zappa – from the early ironic songs of the 1960s to the intricate rhythmic lines of the 1970s, the more recent works and rare original version scores.

Planet of Prunes will take place today at 8.30pm in the concert hall of Palazzo de La Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com. For more information, visit the 2xZDuo Facebook page.