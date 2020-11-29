A great thing about modern technology is the vast amount of choice and flexibility it can give us. Pretty much most things that you used to have to go somewhere specific to do, you can do online. This includes watching films, online banking and even playing in an online casino. While there are certainly some downsides to this, it does mean that life is a lot more convenient.

Live casinos are something that have really taken off recently, as more and more people opt to stay at home rather than going to an in-person casino. People have varying opinions of these, with some preferring them and some disliking them. To get a bit of a rundown on the pros and cons of live casinos, read on! Afterwards, which one you choose will be down to personal preference.

A range of games can be played online

Something great about live casinos is that nowadays, so much effort has been put into them that there is such a big range of games you can play online, so you will feel spoilt for choice. This is presumably because those creating online casinos know that if they are able to match the popularity of in person casinos in any way, they must be able to compete in terms of game availability.

You can also play with live dealers, without a lot of the stress that comes with being in a real casino, which is preferable for some. For this reason, it can seem quite sociable despite not being with each other in person.

You can play anywhere, anytime

The flexibility of live casinos is what makes them great – you can play anywhere and anytime. There will probably be someone wanting to play at pretty much all hours of the day. As long as you make sure you regulate your usage then this should be fine - it just means you will be able to fit it in easily with your schedule. Location is also not a limiting factor – whether you want to play while in a café or from your bed, you are not controlled by where you are.

The game is reliant on Wi-Fi and computer speed

One disadvantage of live casinos is that they are very reliant on your Wi-Fi and computer speed. This can potentially cause technological issues which you would not encounter in real life. Even if you know your own Wi-Fi is fully reliable, you may not know the situation of the live dealer you are playing against. Therefore, it can be a bit frustrating if your technology doesn’t match up with theirs and you end up having to wait between plays. This also means that even though you can play anywhere, if you are using public Wi-Fi, the speed may not be guaranteed.

Being at home doesn’t give the same excitement

A lot of people go to casinos for the thrill and the rush. While you are still trying to get the same goal through live casinos, arguably the same sense of competition does not quite exist. For some people, it is the ritual of going to a casino with a couple of friends that makes it an exciting event, so just doing it from your living room may not feel quite as exciting.

Playing with live dealers from the comfort of your own home is certainly preferable to some people. While many people may enjoy being there in real life and the added sense of pressure, this may be really off-putting to others. If you are someone that functions best when you are alone and don’t feel pressurized, it is possible that live casinos are not for you. However, for most people, they will provide an amazing alternative to having to go out and will ensure that those who do not live nearby a casino can still experience its benefits.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.