The Malta Premier League (MPL) is considering several proposals as they look to revamp Malta’s top-flight from season 2024-25.

The MPL revealed a number of proposals that are currently being discussed by the 14 top-flight clubs during a consultation meeting with several stakeholders who gave their views on the future plans of the body.

Among the proposals discussed was a change in the Premier League format as well as discussions on a new timeline for the Malta football calendar.

Joseph Muscat, the Malta Premier League chairman, said that the main idea behind these proposals is to try and turn the top-flight championship into a more competitive and attractive product to try and attract more fans to the stadia.

“Our final goal is to help our teams improve their performances on the international scene,” Dr Muscat said.

