The EuroLeague playoff seedings are all but confirmed as Zenit St. Petersburg beat Maccabi Tel Aviv on Friday, ahead of their final game on Monday – the rescheduled fixture against Panathinaikos.

Monday night’s game in Russia plays a vital role in determining the eighth seed after Real Madrid consolidated their sixth seed with a 93-67 win over seventh seed Fenerbahce on Thursday to break the tie with their 20-14 record.

Valencia tied with Zenit with their 86-81 win over Baskonia on Thursday and remain in contention if Zenit do not take the win on Monday.

