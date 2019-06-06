Four Maltese authors are being celebrated this weekend as part of the annual cultural extravaganza Evenings on Campus.

Serata b’4 (evening with four) will feature excerpts from Ġorġ Peresso’s L’infern jista’ jistenna (Hell can wait), Lino Grech’s Inkisritlu l-ponta (The tip was broken), Ġużè Chetcuti’s Il-Mandraġġara (The slum dweller) and Charles Clews’s It-tieġ ta Karmena Abdilla (The wedding of Karmena Abdilla).

This mixture of dramatic and comic acts brings out typical Maltese traits, highlighting positive attributes but also flaws.

“These plays mirror Maltese society. Our country is a very religious and devout nation… the Maltese are content with attending Sunday Mass but then are too quick to judge others. They wilfully participate in pompous festa celebrations but are afraid to integrate with other cultures,” Carlos Farrugia, a director of Free Spirit Acting Studio which is organising the event, said.

“The bottom line is that very often, the Maltese still feel uncomfortable and inferior when faced with challenges,” he added.

Actors interpreting a scene from Lino Grech’s Inkisritlu l-ponta.

L-infern jista’ jistenna, originally written as a radio play, revolves around a character named Kieli (Gilbert Mallia), who always took advantage of people who asked for favours. He dies and finds himself outside the gates of heaven, where an angel recounts all the times he tried to deceive people, making him reflect on his life.

Inkisritlu l-ponta follows an extremely lazy guy named Ponzju (John Vassallo) who does not want to work and finds ways and means to plunder his girlfriend. When she ends the relationship, he does all he can to get arrested and go to prison, where he could eat and stay for free. But things don’t go according to plan.

Il-Mandraġġara, which follows the character of Dola (Kim Woods), is considered one of the most controversial works by Chetcuti.

It is set in times of poverty soon after World War II and when, according to the author, it was difficult to control one’s passions.

It-tieġ ta’ Karmen Abdilla is one of the most well-known Maltese plays. The fast-paced comedy reflects on Maltese society and customs as various colourful characters come together to celebrate the wedding of Karmena (Lara Michelle Camilleri).

By adapting this play, the acting studio is paying tribute to Clews, whose 100th birth anniversary and his 10th death anniversary are being commemorated this year.

Actors rehearsing a scene from Charles Clews’s It-tieġ ta’ Karmena Abdilla, one of the most famous Maltese comedies.

The four works were chosen by artistic directors Dominic Said and Anthony Ellul together with third year students of the Qormi-based acting studio. The play is being produced by Joseph Galea.

Scenes from Ġużè Chetcuti’s Il-Mandraġġara

Set up 12 years ago, Freespirit Acting offers its students opportunities in re-enactments, theme nights, study programmes, seminars and international theatre programmes like Erasmus. It has produced plays like Satira by Oreste Calleja and annually stages original dramas written by the students. The studio is currently working on various programmes for TV and theatre.

Serata b’4 will staged on Saturday and Sunday at the Valletta Campus Theatre (ex-MITP) in Valletta at 8pm. It is suitable for those aged 12+. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.