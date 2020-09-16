Plaza Centres, which runs a shopping mall in the heart of Sliema, has sold the nearby Tigne' Place for €14 million.

Confirmation of the deal was made in a statement to the stock exchange.

Tigné Place includes four floors of retail and office spaces located in Triq Tigné, Sliema. The property, which also includes 100 car spaces.

Tigne Place was acquired four years ago for €9.5 million, financed partly by a €4.5 million bank loan and partly through a €8.5 million bond issue.