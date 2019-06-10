It is common to see letters in the press criticising various government departments for poor service and customer care. It was therefore with some trepidation that early one morning I rang the emergency number in Malta provided by the Water Service Corporation to report a leaking buried outside pipe which was soaking the base of my house here in Gozo.
The service provided could not have been more efficient. Within two-and-a-half hours of my early morning call the pipe was uncovered and the leak located and repaired. The workmen were most courteous, friendly and efficient. I was very impressed with the service provided.
