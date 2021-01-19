Nature Trust has appealed to the public to dispose of plastic waste in the appropriate way and not dump it around, as it will tend to end up in the sea.

In a statement, it also urged the public to immediately reduce the use of single-use plastic, even that still in the market.

The government has halted the import of single-use plastics as of January 1.

“Although this is a step in the right direction and to be commended, this alone will not solve the issue of the marine plastic debris which is every year ending up in the stomach of thousands of marine animals, either killing them outright or causing them to wither away in extreme suffering.”

Micro-plastics were now also ending up in food and humans “are now poisoning themselves”.

Nature Trust said that only this weekend, a dead juvenile loggerhead turtle was found entangled in marine debris covering it from head to back. Most of the debris consisted of abandoned fishing nets.

"This is not a one-off case as, during 2020, more turtles were brought ashore entangled in such marine debris. One turtle, Maggie - now at our rehab centre - lost all three flippers," it said.

And another turtle rescued during December had more than 28 grams of plastic in its stomach.

Nature Trust appealed to fishermen to try and recover lost fishing gear and to avoid using nylon nets that are the cause of death of so many turtles in the Mediterranean.

It called upon the Prime Minister to promote more sustainable fishing methods to help save hundreds of marine animals that will otherwise lose their lives. It also called for more action by government to reduce marine debris.