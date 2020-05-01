Pharmacists, who were among the frontliners in the COVID-19 pandemic, were working under pressure to ensure that the pharmaceutical needs of the people, especially the most vulnerable who were under voluntary isolation were met, the Chamber of Pharmacists said.

In its message for Worker’s Day, it said that although the sector continued operating because it provided an essential service, it was still economically affected.

The chamber asked the government to take this into consideration when considering more exceptional measures for affected sectors.

It needed to focus on sectors such as the pharmaceutical one which had not yet been included in the measures. Assistance would help pharmacies recover and ensure the employment of their professionals and staff so they could continue to give a service in the community.