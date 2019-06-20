The Customs Department is receiving Sealed Tenders for the tale quale purchase, and removal, of a Sagittarius pleasure sea craft, 13.5 metres long, 4.75 metres wide and with a depth of 1.9 metres. It has two Caterpillar, internal combustion, diesel engines.

The department will receive sealed tenders at the Ħal Far Groupage Bonds, Ħal Far between Monday and Thursday from 8am to 1pm and on Friday from 8am to noon.

The tender forms can be collected from Ħal Far Groupage Bonds, Ħal Far. For further information and viewing, one can call 7925 5657.



Valid ID’s or Passports must be presented by all bidders/representatives when submitting tender forms.