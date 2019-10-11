On Saturday evening and Sunday lunchtime the Valletta Waterfront offers a family-friendly, maritime-themed destination with a range of live music, fun life-size educational games, free activities, treasure hunts and giveaways.

Young children can enjoy face painting, crafts, games, colouring-ins, meet and greets with favourite characters, puppet shows and bouncy castles. Visitors can stroll along the promenade by the water’s edge against the backdrop of the city’s historic bastions and fortifications and dine and enjoy the entertainment at the Valletta Waterfront’s bars and restaurants, or simply browse the shops for a variety of offerings catering to different tastes.

For more information about activities during October at Valletta Waterfront, visit www.vallettawaterfront.com/octoberahoy.