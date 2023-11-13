Over 60 artworks by Joanne Fenech Portelli will be on display at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta until November 16.

The collection, under the name Carpe Tempus, features en plein air paintings Fenech Portelli created in the last few years, including some executed in Holland, the UK, Romania, Italy and Poland. They are mainly oil paintings but there is also a small number of cyanotype prints.

Fenech Portelli’s artworks are contemporary impressionist in style and vary from paintings done by daytime, and others done by nighttime, nocturnes. She will also showcase cyanotype prints done in Romania.

Fenech Portelli paints 'plein air'.

During the last two years, Joanne has attended various plein air painting events, like the Noordwijk Schilderfestival in Holland in July of 2021, where she painted outdoors daily alongside international artists.

The following year, in September 2022, the artist participated in a painting week in Surrey and London UK with a group of British artists, coincidentally during the week of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, where she got to experience firsthand painting the people queuing to pay their respect on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Another of Fenech Portelli's paintings.

Last July 2023 saw Fenech Portelli participating in the 10th edition of Paint Out Norfolk painting festival and competition where above 200 artists were taking part in a ten-day festival.

In August 2023, the artist was also chosen from a public art call to participate in the Summer Academy of Cisnadioara in Romania for two weeks as a representative artist from Malta, where she painted plein air and participated in painting and sculpture workshops with renowned artists.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 7pm and on Sundays, from 8.30am to 6pm. Entrance is free. This exhibition is supported by The Ministry of Social Policy and Children’s Rights, Dolceria Appettitosa, ILab Photo, Galea’s Art, Malta Wings Co Ltd, and Vee Gee Bee Art.