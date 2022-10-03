Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not immune from confidence issues as he seeks to find a solution to his side’s frustrating inconsistency.

Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, after recovering from 2-0 down to lead 3-2, was an example of the wider malaise affecting the team.

Liverpool are ninth in the Premier League after just two wins from seven matches and are already 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

