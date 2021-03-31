Kia is a company dead-set on electrification. Only last month it announced that it plans to introduce 11 electrified models within seven years, showcasing just how focused it is on plug-in power. One such electrically assisted vehicle is this – the Sorento PHEV – which aims to deliver just as much practicality as the regularly powered model, but with an added dose of efficiency.

In fact, despite its low emissions, it arrives as the most powerful option in the Sorento range. But does this hybrid powertrain detract from other areas where it traditionally excels, such as ease-of-use and spaciousness? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

