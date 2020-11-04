San Ġiljan player Ben Plumpton could not hide his delight after being named as the BOV Player of the Year as the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

Plumpton succeeds Sliema player Jerome Gabaretta who landed the top gong in 2019.

The 22-year-old, who played in position 4 and 5, played a key role in Dorian Pisani’s team this summer which went on to dominate the domestic scene, winning both the Premier Division title and the knock-out competition without conceding a single defeat.

