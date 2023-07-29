San Ġiljan survived an all-mighty scare as the Saints needed a last-gasp goal to overcome a battling Sliema side and regain top spot in the Premier Division standings, preserving their unbeaten status in the process.

The match turned out into a real nail-biter with Sliema fighting back from two goals down to level matters late on but it was the Saints who struck at the death to prevail 13-12 and move three points clear of nearest rivals Neptunes.

San Ġiljan fought back from a goal down in the opening session as Jamie Gambin was directed to the man-down cage and Matthew Zammit scored San Ġiljan’s first man-up situation.

Marko Jokovic made it 2-1 with a bullet from 11 metres out before Jeremy Abela anticipated his marker to push the ball in.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com