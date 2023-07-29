San Ġiljan survived an all-mighty scare as the Saints needed a last-gasp goal to overcome a battling Sliema side and regain top spot in the Premier Division standings, preserving their unbeaten status in the process.

The match turned out into a real nail-biter with Sliema fighting back from two goals down to level matters late on but it was the Saints who struck at the death to prevail 13-12 and move three points clear of nearest rivals Neptunes.

San Ġiljan fought back from a goal down in the opening session as Jamie Gambin was directed to the man-down cage and Matthew Zammit scored San Ġiljan’s first man-up situation.

Marko Jokovic made it 2-1 with a bullet from 11 metres out before Jeremy Abela anticipated his marker to push the ball in.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.