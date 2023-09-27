A second half double from Vito Plut gave Sliema three valuable points and consigned Mosta to their first defeat of the season.

The Slovenian striker powered in a close-range shot which was soon followed up by a stunning header to silence the Mosta supporters.

Despite pressing David Akpan into action in the first minute with a stinging 20-metre drive from Neil Frendo which crashed against the crossbar, Sliema failed to capitalise on their dominance in the first half.

Mosta soon crafted a chance of their own after the lively Zachary Brincat escaped down the left but his low drive ended just wide.

