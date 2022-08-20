MOSTA 1

Acheampong 50

GUDJA UNITED 2

Gomes 14, Plut 78

MOSTA

I. Akpan-5.5, P. Mensah-5.5, R. Briffa-5.5 (68 G. Sciberras), C. Ememe-6, J. Nsumoh-6, T. Farrugia-6, J Akrong-5.5, G. Acheampong-6.5, J. Vassallo-5.5 (82 D Bonnici), Z. Brincat-5.5 (56 P. Tenebe), J. Ekani-5.5.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, J. Bolanos-6.5, A. Prates-6, V. Plut-6 (90=3’ F. Romero), A. Selemani-6, J. Arthur-6, N. Micallef-6, H. Vella-6 (73 L. Cremona), N. Tabone-6, S. Gomes-6.5 (84 J. Bezzina), M. Muchardi-6.5.

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: R. Briffa, P. Mensah, N. Tabone, J. Vassallo.

BOV Player of the Match: Juan Bolanos (Gudja).

Gudja United earned their first three points of the season thanks to a. 2-1 win over Mosta.

Led by new coach Andrea Agostinelli, Gudja created the better chances throughout the first half, taking a narrow lead.

Mosta levelled matters early in the second half as they showed considerable improvement. However, Gudja regained the lead late in the game to secure victory.

Both sides had three new faces in their starting line-up.

Agostinelli awarded Andre Prates, Vito Plut and Samuel Gomes a starting berth for Gudja.

