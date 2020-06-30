Tarxien Rainbows have announced the signing of striker Vito Plut.

Plut is not a new face to Maltese football as the 31-year-old striker made a name for himself with Floriana and Birkirkara.

The Slovenian striker turned out to be a prolific scorer as he netted 12 goals with Floriana during the 2014-15 season and then managed 23 goals with Birkirkara in the following two seasons.

Plut, who has also represented his country at U-21 level, plied his trade in Germany during the last three season where he was on the books of FSV Frankfurt.

The veteran forward is Tarxien’s third signing of the close season after they have already secured deals with midfielder Jurgen Debono and goalkeeper Jurgen Borg.