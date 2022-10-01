Gudja United moved up to second above Birkirkara in the Premier League after Vito Plut and Andre Prates came back to haunt their former club Santa Lucia.

Andrea Agostinelli’s clan went into the game fresh from their best start of the season ever, with three victories and a draw.

And it showed as they hit the ground running. But despite Santa Lucia coach Pablo Cortes Sanches setting his stall out by trying to get as many men behind the ball as possible, there was a sense of the inevitable when Gudja made the early breakthrough.

On 28 minutes, Nicolas Navarrete caused havoc as he surged forward on the left before Samuel da Mata Gomes saw his header blocked by the Santa Lucia goalkeeper Dylan Ciappara.

Read the full match report here...