The prime minister and the minister of health on Monday morning attended a meeting of the COVID-19 Incident Command Group at Mater Dei Hospital.

The group was set up in February and is formed of professionals including doctors and consultants as well as hospital departmental heads, who analyse the situation at the hospital and make preparations for any eventuality.

Prime Minister Robert Abela mentioned his planned visit when he spoke on Sunday, but media were not invited for the event.

Trade unions representing doctors and nurses over the past month expressed concerns about mounting pressure on the hospital caused by COVID-19.

Abela and Health Minister Chris Fearne also visited the Pathology Department, which handles al virus tests as well as other medical tests ordinarily demanded by government hospitals.