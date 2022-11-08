Prime Minister Robert Abela called for robust policies to encourage investment in the digital economy and alternative energy when he addressed the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Tuesday.

He said that Malta is implementing a decarbonisation strategy which will lead to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Malta is also committed to the EU’s ambitious Fit for 55 package, aimed at reducing emissions to thus mitigate global warming.

The prime minister insisted that world leaders must go beyond statements of goodwill, as only actions will deliver results that safeguard the environment.

Malta, he said, is willing to provide assistance to Small Island Development States (SIDS) by sharing best practice in areas such as water management.

Malta will be offering scholarships to students from these small states to undertake climate-related studies at the University of Malta.

Earlier, the prime minister also addressed a high-level meeting on water security where he discussed Malta’s best practices in water sustainability.