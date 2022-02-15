Robert Abela has denied that he was involved in a ploy to fly a drone over the home of PN leader Bernard Grech, who has filed a complaint to the police commissioner about it.

The prime minister told journalists that he condemned the incident "if it happened" and that he had no knowledge about it.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Grech accused Abela of ordering Labour media to fly a drone over his Mosta home to film it.

He confirmed on Tuesday that he informed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa about it and said police are investigating the matter.

Bernard Grech says he has complained to the police commissioner after his family said a drone was spotted flying over his home. Video: Giulia Magri

"Yesterday afternoon my family was at home and they called me to tell me that they heard a noise outside our home," he said.

"When they went out they realised that it was a drone flying low over my property."

Grech said he believed ONE News were sent to film his home as part of a scheme to sway attention away from questions about property deals Abela took as a lawyer.

A ONE News journalist at the news conference repeatedly denied that the media organisation was at the PN leader's house.

In a separate news conference, Abela said he saw Grech's post and is taking his word that the incident happened, and said that if it did happen, he condemns it.

Robert Abela denies ordering a drone over Bernard Grech's home. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

"I absolutely and categorically deny any involvement. I did not even know about it," he said.

"If it happened, not only do I condemn it, but I believe that family life should not mix with the political roles we have. Respect for family privacy should be absolute."

Grech's claim that a drone was spotted over his house came after Abela accused him of building a “villa with a pool” whilst declaring income of €6,000 yearly.

According to Transport Malta's guidelines drone operators must "ensure that they observe the relevant trespass laws and do not unwittingly commit a trespass whilst conducting a flight".

A permit to fly does not equal a permit to film individuals without their restrict and operators are warned they could breach Data Protection laws.