Prime Minister Robert Abela discussed tourism and the introduction of an air services link with Ghana during a meeting in New York with the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Abela is in New York to address the General Assembly of the United Nations.

He tweeted that they had discussed ongoing cooperation between the two countries in areas including tourism and trade. "

Both sides also keen to explore direct flights," he said.

An air link between Malta and the West African country was first discussed when Economy Minister Silvio Schembri led a trade mission to Ghana in 2020.

The talks at the time had also included an education and entrepreneurship programme for Ghanaian migrants in Malta, following which the migrants would return to Ghana lawfully and be in a better position to start a new economic activity in their homeland.

Memoranda of understanding were signed for further cooperation in healthcare, food technologies, aviation, creative economies and light industry.

Malta appointed a resident high commissioner to Ghana in 2018 and donated 135,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Ghana last year.

Lydia Abela meets Ukrainian first lady

Meanwhile, Lydia Abela, the prime minister's wife, attended a discussion held in New York on the initiative of Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian president's wife,

The meeting, on the fringes of the meetings of the UN General Asembly, discussed the situation in Ukraine.

Lydia Abela with Olena Zelenska, the Ukrainian president's wife.

"I could experience the hardship which the people of Ukraine are suffering more closely, and it really leaves you speechless," Dr Abela said in a Facebook post.

She observed that Malta, although small, was doing what it could to help, offering the Ukrainian people medical and humanitarian assistance.

The Odessa Journal reported that the discussion, held over a brunch, also grouped first ladies and prime minister's wives from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Tonga and the husband of the prime minister of Luxembourg.

“I sincerely believe that the power of first ladies and gentlemen can improve the world. It may not find a way out of crises, but it can facilitate and mitigate the processes that these crises cause. Or even more – prevent them. We can and do this thanks to our social, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects. We are able to do it softly, not with the strength of our muscles,” Zelenska was quoted as saying by the journal.

Also on the fringes of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Ian Borg had meetings with the foreign ministers of Algeria, Libya, Egypt , Serbia and China. They discussed regional issues ahead of Malta taking a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

On Monday he met the Japanese and Indian foreign ministers and the permanent representative of the United States to the United Nations.

Ian Borg meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.